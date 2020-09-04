Shares of RBCAA Down 36.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Republic Bncrp-A (NASDAQ:RBCAA) on January 3rd, 2020 at $45.82. In approximately 3 months, Republic Bncrp-A has returned 36.37% as of today's recent price of $29.15.

In the past 52 weeks, Republic Bncrp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.47 and a high of $52.68 and are now at $30.48, 11% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. of Kentucky is the holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and originates a variety of commercial and consumer loans. Republic Bank operates in north central and central Kentucky.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Republic Bncrp-A.

Log in and add Republic Bncrp-A (RBCAA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.