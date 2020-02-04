Shares of RBC Down 27.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Regal Beloit Cor (NYSE:RBC) on February 26th, 2020 at $82.89. In approximately 1 month, Regal Beloit Cor has returned 27.36% as of today's recent price of $60.21.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Regal Beloit Cor have traded between a low of $51.99 and a high of $90.19 and are now at $60.21, which is 16% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Regal Beloit Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors and controls. The Company offers gearboxes, automotive transmissions, rotary cutting tools, automatic transfer switches, and electric generators. Regal Beloit markets its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and end users.

