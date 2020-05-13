Shares of QUOT Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Quotient Technol (NYSE:QUOT) on March 27th, 2020 at $7.02. In approximately 2 months, Quotient Technol has returned 14.90% as of today's recent price of $5.97.

Quotient Technol share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $11.99 and a 52-week low of $4.55 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $6.09 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Quotient Technology Inc. operates a promotion platform. The Company offers online printable, social, and mobile coupons in apparels, automotive, beverages, books, entertainment, food, healthcare, household, office supplies, pet, photography, professional services, and restaurants.

