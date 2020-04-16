Shares of QUOT Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Quotient Technol (NYSE:QUOT) on March 27th, 2020 at $7.02. In approximately 3 weeks, Quotient Technol has returned 10.83% as of today's recent price of $6.26.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Quotient Technol have traded between a low of $4.55 and a high of $11.99 and are now at $6.25, which is 37% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.69% lower and 2.82% lower over the past week, respectively.

Quotient Technology Inc. operates a promotion platform. The Company offers online printable, social, and mobile coupons in apparels, automotive, beverages, books, entertainment, food, healthcare, household, office supplies, pet, photography, professional services, and restaurants.

