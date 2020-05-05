Shares of QTWO Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) on April 8th, 2020 at $62.30. In approximately 4 weeks, Q2 Holdings Inc has returned 29.25% as of today's recent price of $80.53.

Q2 Holdings Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $93.90 and a 52-week low of $47.17 and are now trading 71% above that low price at $80.53 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions, and RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Q2 Holdings Inc.

