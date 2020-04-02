Shares of QDEL Up 26.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) on October 21st, 2019 at $62.00. In approximately 4 months, Quidel Corp has returned 26.31% as of today's recent price of $78.31.

In the past 52 weeks, Quidel Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $48.62 and a high of $81.61 and are now at $78.31, 61% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Quidel Corporation discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic healthcare products and solutions. The Company offers diagnostic solutions which help in the detection and diagnosis of critical diseases and other medical conditions, including infectious, women health, gastrointestinal, autoimmune, and bone health and thyroid diseases.

