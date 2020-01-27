Shares of QCRH Up 14.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) on September 10th, 2019 at $37.36. In approximately 5 months, Qcr Holdings Inc has returned 14.35% as of today's recent price of $42.72.

In the past 52 weeks, Qcr Holdings Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $28.70 and a high of $50.00 and are now at $42.72, 49% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

QCR Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for the Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Quad City also provides merchant credit card processing through its subsidiary, Quad City Bancard, Inc.

