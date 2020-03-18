Shares of PZZA Down 43.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Papa John'S Intl (:PZZA) on February 26th, 2020 at $62.72. In approximately 3 weeks, Papa John'S Intl has returned 43.76% as of today's recent price of $35.27.

Papa John'S Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $70.19 and the current low of $34.80 and are currently at $35.27 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carry-out restaurants under the Papa John's trademark. The Company operates restaurants in the United States and international markets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Papa John'S Intl.

Log in and add Papa John'S Intl (PZZA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.