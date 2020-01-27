Shares of PWOD Down 28.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Penns Woods Bncp (NASDAQ:PWOD) on September 30th, 2019 at $45.89. In approximately 4 months, Penns Woods Bncp has returned 28.63% as of today's recent price of $32.75.

Penns Woods Bncp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.90 and a 52-week low of $29.18 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $32.75 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Jersey Shore State Bank. The Company provides a variety of commercial and consumer banking services to individual, business, public, and institutional customers. Penns Woods operates a network of offices in north central Pennsylvania.

