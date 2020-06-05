Shares of PTY Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) on March 26th, 2020 at $13.82. In approximately 1 month, PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has returned 3.04% as of today's recent price of $14.24.

Over the past year, PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has traded in a range of $9.10 to $19.73 and is now at $14.24, 56% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund.

