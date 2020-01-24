Shares of PTCT Up 41.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ptc Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) on October 23rd, 2019 at $37.80. In approximately 3 months, Ptc Therapeutics has returned 41.58% as of today's recent price of $53.51.

In the past 52 weeks, Ptc Therapeutics share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.53 and a high of $54.37 and are now at $53.51, 94% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. provides biopharmaceutical products. The Company develops orally administered and small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology, and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics operates in the United States.

