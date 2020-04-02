MySmarTrend
Shares of PSX Down 22.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on November 27th, 2019 at $114.68. In approximately 2 months, Phillips 66 has returned 22.24% as of today's recent price of $89.18.

In the past 52 weeks, Phillips 66 share prices have been bracketed by a low of $80.24 and a high of $119.92 and are now at $88.79, 11% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Phillips 66 is a downstream energy company. The Company's operations include oil refining, marketing, and transportation. Phillips 66's operations also include chemical manufacturing and power generation.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Phillips 66.

