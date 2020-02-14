Shares of PSA Up 6.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on January 10th, 2020 at $215.17. In approximately 1 month, Public Storage has returned 6.23% as of today's recent price of $228.56.

Over the past year, Public Storage has traded in a range of $199.53 to $266.76 and is now at $228.60, 15% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust. The Trust's principal business activities include the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of self-storage facilities in the United States. Public Storage also own an equity interest in an owner and operator of self-storage facilities in Europe.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Public Storage shares.

Log in and add Public Storage (PSA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.