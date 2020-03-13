Shares of PRK Down 19.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Park Natl Corp (AMEX:PRK) on January 28th, 2020 at $93.87. In approximately 1 month, Park Natl Corp has returned 19.39% as of today's recent price of $75.66.

Over the past year, Park Natl Corphas traded in a range of $74.68 to $105.52 and are now at $75.60. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% lower and 1.85% lower over the past week, respectively.

Park National Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks provide a variety of financial services, including savings and time accounts, consumer and real estate lending, safe deposit operations, and electronic funds transfers. Park National operates in the State of Ohio.

