Shares of PPL Up 18.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) on September 13th, 2019 at $31.10. In approximately 4 months, Ppl Corp has returned 18.07% as of today's recent price of $36.72.

In the past 52 weeks, Ppl Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $28.55 and a high of $36.77 and are now at $36.72, 29% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

PPL Corporation is an energy and utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates electricity from power plants in the northeastern and western United States, and markets wholesale and retail energy primarily in the northeastern and western portions of the United States, and delivers electricity in Pennsylvania and the United Kingdom.

