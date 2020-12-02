Shares of PPG Down 3.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) on January 16th, 2020 at $127.24. In approximately 4 weeks, Ppg Inds Inc has returned 3.43% as of today's recent price of $122.88.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ppg Inds Inc have traded between a low of $104.44 and a high of $134.36 and are now at $122.88, which is 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

PPG Industries, Inc. supplies products for the manufacturing, construction, automotive, chemical processing, and other industries worldwide. The Company makes protective and decorative coatings, flat glass, fabricated glass products, continuous-strand fiber glass products, and industrial and specialty chemicals.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ppg Inds Inc.

