Shares of PPBI Down 5.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pacific Premier (NASDAQ:PPBI) on January 10th, 2020 at $31.58. In approximately 3 weeks, Pacific Premier has returned 5.30% as of today's recent price of $29.90.

Over the past year, Pacific Premier has traded in a range of $24.73 to $34.90 and is now at $29.90, 21% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Pacific Premier Bank. The Bank is a savings bank whose primary business includes branch, business, personal, escrow, non-profit, and agribusiness banking, as well as income property and construction lending services. Pacific Premier Bancorp operates in the Southern California.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Pacific Premier.

Log in and add Pacific Premier (PPBI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.