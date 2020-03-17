Shares of POL Down 57.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) on January 31st, 2020 at $33.05. In approximately 2 months, Polyone Corp has returned 57.47% as of today's recent price of $14.06.

Polyone Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.33 and the current low of $13.38 and are currently at $14.05 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% lower and 3.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

PolyOne Corporation is an international polymer services company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. The Company provides thermoplastic compounds, specialty resins, specialty polymer formulations, engineered films, and color and additive systems. PolyOne also conducts operations in rubber compounding and thermoplastic resin distribution.

