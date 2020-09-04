Shares of POL Up 41.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) on March 23rd, 2020 at $15.28. In approximately 2 weeks, Polyone Corp has returned 41.54% as of today's recent price of $21.62.

Over the past year, Polyone Corp has traded in a range of $8.69 to $37.33 and is now at $21.62, 149% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% lower and 3.6% lower over the past week, respectively.

PolyOne Corporation is an international polymer services company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. The Company provides thermoplastic compounds, specialty resins, specialty polymer formulations, engineered films, and color and additive systems. PolyOne also conducts operations in rubber compounding and thermoplastic resin distribution.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Polyone Corp shares.

Log in and add Polyone Corp (POL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.