Shares of PODD Up 24.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) on March 24th, 2020 at $155.09. In approximately 1 month, Insulet Corp has returned 24.46% as of today's recent price of $193.02.

Insulet Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $219.85 and a 52-week low of $83.81 and are now trading 130% above that low price at $193.02 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes.

