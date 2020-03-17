Shares of PLT Down 61.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) on February 5th, 2020 at $17.40. In approximately 1 month, Plantronics Inc has returned 61.78% as of today's recent price of $6.65.

Over the past year, Plantronics Inchas traded in a range of $5.06 to $53.92 and are now at $6.65. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.8%.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets and headset accessories and services. The Company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products, such as amplified telephone headsets and specialty telephones for hearing-impaired users, and noise-cancelling headsets for use in high-noise environments.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Plantronics Inc.

