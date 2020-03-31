Shares of PII Down 38.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Polaris Inds (NYSE:PII) on March 9th, 2020 at $75.01. In approximately 3 weeks, Polaris Inds has returned 38.08% as of today's recent price of $46.44.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Polaris Inds have traded between a low of $41.14 and a high of $104.37 and are now at $45.74, which is 11% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.62% lower and 3.32% lower over the past week, respectively.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The Company produces vehicles including snowmobiles, terrain vehicles, and motorcycles. Polaris Industries markets its products and related replacement parts and accessories through dealers and distributors located in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

