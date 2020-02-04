Shares of PICO Down 28.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pico Holdings (NASDAQ:PICO) on January 30th, 2020 at $10.11. In approximately 2 months, Pico Holdings has returned 27.99% as of today's recent price of $7.28.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pico Holdings have traded between a low of $6.41 and a high of $11.82 and are now at $7.28, which is 14% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

PICO Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company. The Company owns and operates real estate properties in the United States, as well as owns land and related mineral and water rights in Nevada. PICO also acquires and finances under-valued businesses.

