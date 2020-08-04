Shares of PGTI Down 34.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pgt Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) on March 9th, 2020 at $12.67. In approximately 4 weeks, Pgt Innovations has returned 34.81% as of today's recent price of $8.26.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pgt Innovations have traded between a low of $6.88 and a high of $18.48 and are now at $8.26, which is 20% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

PGT Innovations, Inc. produces building products. The Company offers windows, doors, and other related products. PGT Innovations serves customers worldwide.

