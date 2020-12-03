Shares of PFS Down 41.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Provident Financ (NYSE:PFS) on December 3rd, 2019 at $23.80. In approximately 3 months, Provident Financ has returned 41.13% as of today's recent price of $14.01.

Provident Financ share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.57 and the current low of $13.86 and are currently at $14.01 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company.

