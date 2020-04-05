Shares of PFNX Down 18.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pfenex Inc (AMEX:PFNX) on April 15th, 2020 at $6.89. In approximately 3 weeks, Pfenex Inc has returned 18.87% as of today's recent price of $5.59.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pfenex Inc have traded between a low of $5.25 and a high of $14.00 and are now at $5.59, which is 6% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% lower and 7.45% lower over the past week, respectively.

Pfenex Inc. provides clinical-stage biotechnology products. The Company offers high-value proteins and biosimilar therapeutics. Pfenex serves customers in the United States.

