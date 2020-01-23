Shares of PETS Up 40.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) on September 11th, 2019 at $17.67. In approximately 4 months, Petmed Express has returned 40.80% as of today's recent price of $24.88.

Over the past year, Petmed Express has traded in a range of $15.00 to $27.80 and is now at $24.88, 66% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

PetMed Express, Inc., doing business as 1-800-Petmeds, operates as a pet pharmaceutical company. The Company provides prescription and non-precription pet medications, as well as health and nutritional supplements. PetMed Express offers its products via telephone, fax, mail, and the Internet to customers throughout the United States.

