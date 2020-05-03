Shares of PEO Down 14.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) on January 31st, 2020 at $15.03. In approximately 1 month, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has returned 14.48% as of today's recent price of $12.85.

In the past 52 weeks, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.92 and a high of $17.43 and are now at $12.85, 8% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

