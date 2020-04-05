Shares of PEO Up 18.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) on March 26th, 2020 at $8.60. In approximately 1 month, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has returned 18.67% as of today's recent price of $10.20.

In the past 52 weeks, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.25 and a high of $17.03 and are now at $10.20, 63% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.89% lower and 4.81% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc shares.

