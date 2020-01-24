Shares of PENN Up 25.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) on October 21st, 2019 at $20.65. In approximately 3 months, Penn Natl Gaming has returned 25.25% as of today's recent price of $25.86.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Penn Natl Gaming have traded between a low of $16.72 and a high of $27.50 and are now at $25.86, which is 55% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and operates Charles Town Races in West Virginia which features slot machines, casinos in Mississippi, and a riverboat gaming facility in Louisiana. The Company also owns racetracks and off-track wagering facilities in Pennsylvania, as well as manages a gaming facility in the Province of Ontario, Canada.

