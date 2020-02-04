Shares of PDCO Down 31.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO) on March 11th, 2020 at $21.14. In approximately 3 weeks, Patterson Cos has returned 31.16% as of today's recent price of $14.55.

Over the past year, Patterson Cos has traded in a range of $12.95 to $25.70 and is now at $14.55, 12% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% lower and 2.16% lower over the past week, respectively.

Patterson Companies Inc. distributes dental products, veterinary supplies for companion pets, and rehabilitation supplies. The Company sells and markets to dental clinics and laboratories, veterinarians, and to the physical and occupational therapy markets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Patterson Cos.

