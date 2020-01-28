Shares of PCYG Down 15.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) on September 27th, 2019 at $5.94. In approximately 4 months, Park City Group has returned 15.42% as of today's recent price of $5.02.

In the past 52 weeks, Park City Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.27 and a high of $8.96 and are now at $5.04, 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Park City Group, Inc. provides software and consulting services for business productivity. The Company provides software products to companies in the retail and hospitality industries worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Park City Group.

Log in and add Park City Group (PCYG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.