Shares of PCTY Down 33.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Paylocity Holdin (NASDAQ:PCTY) on February 24th, 2020 at $132.95. In approximately 4 weeks, Paylocity Holdin has returned 33.18% as of today's recent price of $88.84.

Paylocity Holdin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $150.73 and a 52-week low of $66.98 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $88.84 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% lower and 2.45% lower over the past week, respectively.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management, or HCM, software solutions for medium-sized organizations.

