Shares of PCTY Up 28.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Paylocity Holdin (NASDAQ:PCTY) on October 15th, 2019 at $101.58. In approximately 3 months, Paylocity Holdin has returned 28.19% as of today's recent price of $130.22.

In the past 52 weeks, Paylocity Holdin share prices have been bracketed by a low of $60.69 and a high of $131.15 and are now at $130.22, 115% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management, or HCM, software solutions for medium-sized organizations.

