Shares of PCRX Down 20.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pacira Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:PCRX) on February 26th, 2020 at $45.63. In approximately 2 weeks, Pacira Pharmaceu has returned 19.96% as of today's recent price of $36.52.

Pacira Pharmaceu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.35 and a 52-week low of $34.96 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $36.44 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company with focuses on the development, commercialization, and manufacturing of proprietary pharmaceutical products. The Company's products are used in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Pacira Pharmaceu.

Log in and add Pacira Pharmaceu (PCRX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.