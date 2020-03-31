Shares of PCG Down 33.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) on March 6th, 2020 at $14.45. In approximately 4 weeks, Pg&E Corp has returned 33.91% as of today's recent price of $9.55.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pg&E Corp have traded between a low of $3.55 and a high of $25.19 and are now at $9.55, which is 169% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

PG&E Corporation is a holding company that holds interests in energy based businesses. The Company's holdings include a public utility operating in northern and central California that provides electricity and natural gas distribution, electricity generation, procurement, and transmission, and natural gas procurement, transportation, and storage.

