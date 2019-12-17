Shares of PCG Up 74.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) on October 30th, 2019 at $5.88. In approximately 2 months, Pg&E Corp has returned 74.15% as of today's recent price of $10.24.

In the past 52 weeks, Pg&E Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.55 and a high of $25.19 and are now at $10.24, 188% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% lower and 0.32% higher over the past week, respectively.

PG&E Corporation is a holding company that holds interests in energy based businesses. The Company's holdings include a public utility operating in northern and central California that provides electricity and natural gas distribution, electricity generation, procurement, and transmission, and natural gas procurement, transportation, and storage.

