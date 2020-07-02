Shares of PBH Up 8.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) on January 16th, 2020 at $41.48. In approximately 3 weeks, Prestige Brands has returned 8.46% as of today's recent price of $44.99.

In the past 52 weeks, Prestige Brands share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.49 and a high of $44.79 and are now at $44.40, 68% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products to retail stores in the United States, Canada, and other international markets. The Company distributes products for oral, eye and skin care cough, cold, allergy, and sinus, as well as household cleansers, sponges, scrubbers, and cleaning pads.

