Shares of PB Down 30.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Prosperity Bncsh (NYSE:PB) on February 26th, 2020 at $70.88. In approximately 1 month, Prosperity Bncsh has returned 30.41% as of today's recent price of $49.32.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Prosperity Bncsh have traded between a low of $42.02 and a high of $75.22 and are now at $49.32, which is 17% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Prosperity Bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate a variety of commercial and consumer loans. Prosperity Bank operates in the greater Houston metropolitan area and neighboring counties in Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Prosperity Bncsh.

Log in and add Prosperity Bncsh (PB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.