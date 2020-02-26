Shares of PB Up 4.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Prosperity Bncsh (NYSE:PB) on January 30th, 2020 at $70.26. In approximately 4 weeks, Prosperity Bncsh has returned 4.00% as of today's recent price of $73.07.

Prosperity Bncsh share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $75.36 and a 52-week low of $61.85 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $73.07 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Prosperity Bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate a variety of commercial and consumer loans. Prosperity Bank operates in the greater Houston metropolitan area and neighboring counties in Texas.

