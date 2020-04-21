Shares of OXFD Down 29.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Oxford Immunotec (NASDAQ:OXFD) on January 31st, 2020 at $15.66. In approximately 3 months, Oxford Immunotec has returned 29.05% as of today's recent price of $11.11.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Oxford Immunotec have traded between a low of $8.37 and a high of $19.51 and are now at $11.11, which is 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company developing new tests for various diseases based on its patented T cell measurement technology.

