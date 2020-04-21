Shares of OTTR Up 3.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) on March 26th, 2020 at $42.44. In approximately 4 weeks, Otter Tail Corp has returned 3.83% as of today's recent price of $44.06.

In the past 52 weeks, Otter Tail Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.95 and a high of $57.43 and are now at $44.06, 42% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Otter Tail Corporation, through its utility business units, provides electricity and energy services to customers in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The Company, through its Varistar Corporation unit, operates manufacturing, plastics, health services, construction, entertainment, telecommunications, and transportation businesses with customers across the United States and Canada.

