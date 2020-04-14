Shares of OSK Up 10.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) on March 25th, 2020 at $57.59. In approximately 3 weeks, Oshkosh Corp has returned 10.26% as of today's recent price of $63.50.

Oshkosh Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $95.62 and a 52-week low of $46.72 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $63.57 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets fire and emergency apparatuses, specialty commercial, and military trucks. The Company provides products, such as pumpers, aerial and ladder trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, snow removal vehicles, refuse truck bodies, and concrete mixers.

