Shares of ORA Up 47.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ormat Technologi (NYSE:ORA) on April 22nd, 2019 at $57.55. In approximately 10 months, Ormat Technologi has returned 47.71% as of today's recent price of $85.00.

Over the past year, Ormat Technologi has traded in a range of $54.00 to $85.31 and is now at $85.00, 57% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal power plants. The Company also designs, develops, and seeks to own and operate, recovered energy-based power plants using equipment that it designs and manufactures.

