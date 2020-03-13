Shares of OMC Down 24.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on February 25th, 2020 at $74.97. In approximately 2 weeks, Omnicom Group has returned 24.56% as of today's recent price of $56.55.

In the past 52 weeks, Omnicom Group share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $55.35 and a high of $85.05 and are now at $56.88. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.47% lower and 2.09% lower over the past week, respectively.

Omnicom Group Inc. provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The Company's agencies, which operate in major markets around the world, provide a comprehensive range of services including traditional media advertising; customer relationship management (CRM); public relations; and specialty communications.

