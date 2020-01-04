Shares of OLP Down 48.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for One Liberty Prop (NYSE:OLP) on February 25th, 2020 at $27.21. In approximately 1 month, One Liberty Prop has returned 48.80% as of today's recent price of $13.93.

Over the past year, One Liberty Prop has traded in a range of $9.71 to $31.78 and is now at $13.93, 43% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. One Liberty Properties investment objectives are to provide current income, to provide the opportunity for increases in income and capital appreciation and to protect the Company's capital.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of One Liberty Prop.

