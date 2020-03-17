Shares of OI Down 50.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) on February 28th, 2020 at $10.88. In approximately 3 weeks, Owens-Illinois has returned 50.74% as of today's recent price of $5.36.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Owens-Illinois have traded between a low of $5.25 and a high of $20.14 and are now at $5.36, which is 2% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.24% lower and 2.51% lower over the past week, respectively.

Owens-Illinois, Inc. manufactures glass packaging products. The Company produces glass containers for malt beverages, including beer and ready-to-drink low-alcohol refreshers, liquor, wine, food, tea, juice, and pharmaceuticals. Owens-Illinois sells its products to customers around the world.

