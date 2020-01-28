Shares of OI Up 13.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) on October 28th, 2019 at $10.85. In approximately 3 months, Owens-Illinois has returned 13.23% as of today's recent price of $12.28.

Owens-Illinois share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.78 and a 52-week low of $8.26 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $12.27 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

Owens-Illinois, Inc. manufactures glass packaging products. The Company produces glass containers for malt beverages, including beer and ready-to-drink low-alcohol refreshers, liquor, wine, food, tea, juice, and pharmaceuticals. Owens-Illinois sells its products to customers around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Owens-Illinois shares.

Log in and add Owens-Illinois (OI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.