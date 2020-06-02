Shares of OFG Down 3.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) on January 15th, 2020 at $21.35. In approximately 3 weeks, Ofg Bancorp has returned 3.02% as of today's recent price of $20.70.

Ofg Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.95 and a 52-week low of $18.56 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $20.70 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

OFG Bancorp is the holding company for Oriental Bank. The Bank provides trust, money management, financial planning, and investment brokerage services, as well as consumer banking and mortgage banking. OFG Bancorp operates through a network of branch offices in Puerto Rico.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ofg Bancorp.

Log in and add Ofg Bancorp (OFG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.