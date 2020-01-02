Shares of OFC Up -0.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC) on January 15th, 2020 at $29.87. In approximately 2 weeks, Corp Office Prop has returned 0.33% as of today's recent price of $29.77.

Over the past year, Corp Office Prophas traded in a range of $0.00 to $30.31 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% higher and 0.33% higher over the past week, respectively.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Trust focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of suburban office properties located in high-growth sub-markets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Corp Office Prop shares.

